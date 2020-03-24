WENATCHEE — The Sage Hills trails system will open Wednesday, a week earlier than the usual April 1 season opening, to get people outside amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The opening will be done in phases, starting with the lower elevation trails and trailheads opening first and the higher elevation trails at Horse Lake Reserve still opening after April, depending on road and trail conditions.
“This phased opening allows the deer to move up without recreational impacts and allows the trails at higher elevation to dry out prior to recreational use,” the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust said in a news release.
The land trust, Chelan County PUD, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, city of Wenatchee and Wenatchee Valley TREAD collaborated to open the trails system early.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created extremely unusual circumstances and the trails offer a responsible way for our community to get outside for both mental and physical health,” the land trust said in the release. “It is extremely crucial for the health and safety of our community to practice ‘social distancing’ while recreating outdoors.”
The land trust suggests:
- Staying home if you’re not feeling well.
- Using the trails alone or only with people in your household.
- Keeping at least 6 feet away from others. If the parking lot looks full, move onto another trail to minimize the potential for close encounters. Alert other hikers when passing; one should move several feet off the trail to allow the other to pass.
- Washing your hands before and after outdoor recreation. Avoid touching gates, tables, fences or other surfaces others may have touched. If it’s unavoidable, sanitize your hands immediately afterward.
- Staying local — preferably at home, or at least on a local trail to avoid spreading the virus to other communities or bringing it back.
Trail maintenance has been suspended per the governor’s stay-at-home order.
For trail conditions and updates, visit wwrld.us/3bm72bq.