WENATCHEE — Like most of 2020, traces of COVID-19 will be imprinted on Christmas photos with Santa Claus.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center hosted socially distanced photo sessions with the jolly man in red Saturday. Along with the usual struggles of attempting to convince small children to stand still, there were new, yet familiar challenges presented by the pandemic.
Four-year-old twins Emmett and Clara Schreiner posed beside Santa’s sleigh for a moment, but as the camera flashed, Emmett stepped down from his stool. Most years, the brother and sister would've sat on Santa's lap. This year they're 6-feet away on stools.
Their mother, Rebecca Schreiner, repositioned him and, with a “Cheeeeese,” the kids from Leavenworth had their annual Christmas photo.
“I really wanted them to see Santa because they’re still really young and they think about Santa starting in like October,” Schreiner said. “And so I didn’t really think it was going to happen this year with the coronavirus and when I found out Wenatchee was doing this social distanced Santa (photo) — and they set it up very smartly — I was very excited.”
Organizer Jill Sheets gave pause Friday after hearing a plea from local health officials to area residents to be more cautious but pushed forward with a long list of safety measures and communications with the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“We’re doing everything we can," Sheets said. "And I don’t know, I think the kids need to see Santa.”
The sessions at the museum were short and regulated. Families booked a photo appointment before arriving and waited in their vehicle until their turn in an effort to limit the number of people in the photo area. Only one parent was allowed to accompany the kids to visit Santa and foot traffic was directed in and out. Masks were required, though kids were permitted to remove their coverings during photos.
An elf — Sheets’ daughter, Eloise Sheets — passed out candy canes and brochures by using an oversized plastic candy cane to extend a bucket containing candy canes and informational flyers. The bucket was disinfected after each use.
Brandi Potter brought her two young children, 4-year-old Everly and 2-year-old Hudson to the photoshoot staged in an open loading dock.
“I’ve always gotten my picture taken with Santa as a kid, I don’t know, it’s a tradition,” Potter said. “They’ve always had one, it wouldn’t feel right to skip a year and everyone felt safe because we had masks and distance and it worked out really well.”
Sheets added that Santa is taking video requests, too. Anyone who’d like him to record a personalized Christmas message can register here. The cost is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members.
The videos will be emailed and posted to the museum’s Facebook page beginning Dec. 14.