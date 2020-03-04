WENATCHEE — School districts are stepping up to prevent a pandemic with tools that range from Virex spray and hand-washing reminders to parent letters and a comic book for kids.
Communication about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken the form of posts on district websites and notes home with students.
The virus has not been confirmed locally, though as of Wednesday, four people who health district authorities suspect might have the virus, are in isolation awaiting test results and others who might have been exposed are in quarantine as a precaution, also awaiting test results.
Behind the scenes, school custodians are doing additional classroom cleaning and teachers and administrators are working on hand-washing and other hygiene reminders. They also are making plans to provide instruction should schools need to close in the event of an outbreak.
“Eastmont has increased our daily cleaning and employee and student hygiene processes as preventive measures,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen wrote in the letter posted Wednesday on the district website. “I also am in daily contact with the Chelan/Douglas County Health District Director and will follow all directives regarding this outbreak including closing of schools and the District.”
If schools close, Eastmont is working on plans to offer “modified instructional programs” through independent study and online, Christensen wrote.
In Wenatchee, custodians are cleaning classrooms and school buses with Virex, an ammonium-based disinfectant cleaner. By the middle of next week, the district expects to have the spray bottles available in all the classrooms, allowing teachers and other staff to disinfect classrooms twice a day. That’s according to information posted on the district’s website, wenatcheeschools.org.
At the North Central Educational Service District, a series of links posted at ncesd.org/for-principals/coronavirus-resources/ provide information on everything from cleaning tips to how to talk to children about the virus, complete with a comic book.
It also includes a state schools superintendent office list of schools statewide that have closed temporarily due to the virus. That includes the Colville School District, which closed Monday through Wednesday, awaiting test results on an individual suspected of having the virus. A note posted on the website said two companies were in the process of disinfecting buildings. A decision on whether the school would open Thursday had not been posted at press time.
The decision to close the schools was made by the district in consultation with the Northeast Tri County Health District.