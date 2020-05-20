WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Eastmont schools are trying to figure out how to reach the estimated one-in-five students who have not participated in homework assignments since COVID-19 concerns emptied classrooms in mid-March.
In Wenatchee, the focus is on the 1,200 to 1,600 Wenatchee students who have not been participating.
The largest group — an estimated 500 students — are those who choose not to participate.
“Anecdotally, they are working or have other family things going on,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said. “That’s a hard one for us to hear. They’re saying, ‘We’re just not going to do it.’ “
Another 300 or so students can’t be reached by telephone, email or postcards.
“We’ve called, emailed and get nothing in return,” Gordon said. It could be that email addresses and phone numbers were written down incorrectly, he said.
That group accounts for the second largest number of “unengaged” students in the report provided Tuesday to school board members.
The other two largest groups are the 13% saying they are not interested — “They tried it and they’re not loving it, so they’re not engaged,” Gordon said — and 8.1% whose parents decided not to participate.
The preliminary numbers are coming from a survey still in process. The general trends, though, seem to hold across all the buildings, said Ron Brown, the district’s director of instructional technology, who is collecting and analyzing the data.
“I would like to see us dig down into the root causes of why there is a lack of interest,” Board President Laura Jaecks said. “Why are they not motivated to participate? Is it because of how the material is presented or lack of connection? Is it the normal sort of academic stuff or related to COVID? What can we do to address those?”
After schools emptied out, teachers at every grade level shifted gears to put together work packets that students could tackle at home, starting with paper and moving toward online. They’ve made phone calls, sent emails and set up office hours to talk to students and parents. They’ve posted YouTube and Facebook videos and scheduled Zoom and Google meetings.
The districts distributed thousands of electronic devices to students and are working with community groups and businesses on plans to improve internet access.
In Wenatchee, those efforts have meant about 6,200 students are on track — tackling daily homework assignments and projects.
“Instructionally, academically,” we are hitting our groove,” Gordon told Wenatchee School Board members Tuesday. “We’re good on the instructional side of the house.”
Similar conversations are going on in districts across the state.
“Most of our students and families are engaging in remote learning the best that they can,” said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont’s director of elementary education. “I would estimate about 25% are not fully engaged.”
One of the consistent reasons for the lack of participation he is hearing from parents is the difficulty of juggling homeschooling on top of everything else, including holding down a job.
David Woods, Eastmont’s director of secondary education, said many older students also are working or taking care of younger children. Some families also are dealing with other life trauma — health diagnoses, car accidents, homelessness. Helping students through those issues remotely is an added challenge.
The district has been removing as many barriers as possible, working with Spanish speakers when needed and keeping in weekly contact with parents, Woods said. One principal reported most of the contacts involve educating parents on how to monitor their student’s progress and check their participation.
Both Wenatchee and Eastmont schools — and others across the region — have provided electronic devices for students to use at home.
“Any student that needs a device is able to check out a Chromebook,” Taylor said. “We are also referring those without internet access to local providers that are offering short-term free internet.”
The district also provides paper and pencil activities “for those unable or unwilling to connect electronically,” Taylor said. The packets are distributed at the district’s free lunch locations.
Teachers are contacting families each week to answer questions and see if additional support is needed. If the families can’t be reached, the district will do a “safe and socially distant” home visit.
“I believe that the home visits have been successful even though some still do not engage,” he said. “Many families are very stressed with loss of income and isolation. It provides them with a connection and lets them know we care about them.”
In Wenatchee, Brown said he is working on a breakdown of the data on the “unengaged” students — looking at the ages of students, how many are siblings and other demographics — which could help shed more light on how to get more students to participate.
The information will be presented at next week’s board meeting.