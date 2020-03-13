WASHINGTON, D.C. — While many in the state are dealing with closures, cancellations and health concerns over COVID-19, the two congress members representing North Central Washington are at the national’s capital targeting the pandemic through legislation.
Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, represents Washington’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee. She’s introduced the No Cost for COVID-19 Testing Act.
Schrier said the more people are tested and the earlier they’re tested, the better, and she wanted to remove financial barriers.
“This essentially does what the state of Washington did for state employees,” she said. “It says if you have private insurance, we’re going to make sure that this test is free, that you don’t have to pay for it out of your deductible, you don’t have a co-pay. The test is done because we want to do this for public health and safety.”
President Donald Trump signed a bill last week authorizing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to help with coronavirus preparation, response and vaccine research. Trump on Friday declared a national emergency and said he’d make another $50 billion in emergency funding available.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week introduced the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to provide free COVID-19 testing, paid leave, unemployment insurance benefits and expanded food assistance for children and families in need.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, represents Washington’s 4th Congressional District, which includes most of Douglas County along with Grant and Okanogan counties. He said Thursday he was hopeful that Republicans and Democrats could come to an agreement on coronavirus legislation and the president would sign it.
“On most people’s parts, it’s been a very nonpartisan kind of response, putting politics aside,” he said. “This is a time when government really has to work for the benefit of the people and not worry about party or partisan politics. I think for the most part that’s what we’re seeing.”
Newhouse said people should take COVID-19 seriously and use caution, but not panic or overreact out of fear. He encouraged people to practice good hygiene and refrain from close contact with others.
“Economically speaking, the United States is going into this in a very healthy way as far as our economy is concerned,” he said. “I think that is really a good thing. Certainly, this is going to have an impact on our economy and lost revenue and incomes for people that are impacted by a lot of these cancellations, but we will come out of this and rebound.”
Schrier, a pediatrician, said people under 60 without significant underlying illnesses should be OK even if they contract the virus, but everyone can help slow the spread. She said people should avoid traveling if they can, especially if they’re sick, and should wash their hands often.
“Think about where your hands have been,” she said. “If you have washed them and then you touch a doorknob, your hands are no longer clean. Don’t touch your face and control your germs. Cough into the inside of your elbow, sneeze into the inside of your elbow, and don’t shake hands.”