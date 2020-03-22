MATTAWA — A second Catholic priest in Mattawa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Catholic Diocese of Yakima announced Sunday.
The priest, Rev. José de Jesús “Chuy” Ramírez, shares a residence at Our Lady of the Desert Parish with Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, who tested positive for the virus a week ago, according to a Sunday press release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Ramírez has only experienced mild cold- and flu-like symptoms from the virus. He’s remaining in self-isolation, according to the release.
Trejo was released from Kadlec Medical Center in Richland Wednesday after spending 11 days in intensive care being treated for pneumonia stemming from the virus, according to the release. He’s now recovering in a private residence in Yakima.
There were 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County as of Sunday evening, according to the Grant County Health District’s website. Six of those cases were in Mattawa.
Bishop Joseph Tyson is now considering closing all Catholic churches in the Diocese of Yakima for at least the next two weeks, according to the release. Many are already holding services online or with social distancing measures.
“We all must do our part to heed the social distancing and hygiene measures that health experts tell us are needed at this time in order to manage this health crisis well,” Tyson said in the release.