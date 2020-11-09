WENATCHEE — COVID-19 testing at the Christopher House, a senior adult-care center in Wenatchee, has identified 18 staff members and residents with the virus.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified that two residents of the center at 100 S. Cleveland Ave. had tested positive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the health district.
The health district provided test kits on Thursday and found out about the additional cases on Saturday. The house can hold up to 64 residents at a time.
The staff members with the virus are isolating at home and COVID-19 positive residents are being isolated and quarantined, according to the news release.
Health district staff are providing the care center with test kits and personal protective equipment as needed, according to the news release.
The older people are the more at risk they can be to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The people at greatest risk are those over the age of 85.