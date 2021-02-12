EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting seven more deaths from COVID-19 over the last three weeks.
The death count includes three women — one in her 50s, one in her 80s, one in her 90s — and three men — one in his 60s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s — all from Chelan County, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. Also, one man in his 50s died in Douglas County. It brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 42 in Chelan County and 16 in Douglas County. The deaths occurred between Feb. 25 to Friday.
Grant County has recorded 109 deaths attributed to COVID-19, while Okanogan County has had 34.
The state Department of Health classifies a COVID-19 death as someone who tested positive and did not die from a homicide, suicide or accident, according to the health district. The death certificate must also include COVID-19-like terms, such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failures or others.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler reviews all COVID-19 deaths to make sure he concurs that it was caused by COVID-19.