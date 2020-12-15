WENATCHEE — Nine months to the day after the state announced the first business shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, local health officials gained their most potent weapon yet to combat the virus: a vaccine shipment.
Nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine arrived at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on Tuesday, stored in a library book-sized box packed in a special container full of dry ice.
It was met with masked smiles and excitement from pharmaceutical staff. As the box was carried in by a FedEx driver, staff members gathered in the lobby to take photos of the moment.
The small, unassuming box marks the start of a new chapter in the pandemic, Pharmacy Manager Tyler Fischack said.
“I’ve been doing this 10 years and this probably tops the list in terms of sheer excitement — to have a product coming that has such an ability to make an impact in where we’re at right now,” he said. “With the turmoil things are in right now, it’s even more than the medical aspect. It’s really shaken society and to have something that can be a response is powerful.”
The rollout of this vaccine — the start of one of the largest inoculation campaigns in history — comes as the pandemic has hit fever pitch across the country. In North Central Washington, more than 5,500 new cases have been reported since Nov. 1. Rises in local hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
The vaccine shipment was transferred into an ultra-cold freezer in the heart of Central Washington Hospital, two floors below the ICU — where 33 of the most severe COVID-19 patients were being treated Tuesday.
The shipment contained 195 small vials, each with five doses of the vaccine. Once all 975 doses are administered, Confluence Health, which operates the hospital, expects to receive a follow-up shipment from the state.
The first local inoculations are scheduled to start Thursday. Following national and state guidance, Confluence Health will allocate the first doses to health care workers, said Fischback, who’s also the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator.
“So really the priority with this first shipment is to maximize benefit and to give to people who work in areas with known COVID-positive cases and handling COVID-infectious materials and things of that nature,” he said.
Nurses working in the hospital’s ICU and emergency department, and support staff, will be among the first to receive it. Staff at other health care facilities in the area are also being scheduled this week, Fischback said.
Residents of long-term care facilities — which were identified as the other priority for the first vaccine doses across the country — will be served by private pharmacists from companies like Walgreens and CVS, Fischback said. That arrangement came out of a national partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.
The order for the next-in-line is still being determined at the national level. Essential workers, first responders and high-risk adults with underlying conditions have all been discussed as possibilities.
While the timeline is still in flux, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has said there may be enough doses available to all who want them by April, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Pfizer’s vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the German company BioNTech, was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday. A pact of western states, including Washington, conducted an additional review of the clinical trial data and issued an approval of the vaccine Sunday.
Confluence was one of a few hundred of organizations across the country that participated in Pfizer's phase 3 efficacy trial this year. But Tuesday's shipment is the first known to arrive in the area since it was approved for public use.
Facilities must be approved by the state Department of Health to be designated a distribution site. Confluence was approved last month.
Another vaccine, this one developed by Moderna, is expected to receive emergency authorization from the FDA Friday, The New York Times reported.
Both use cutting-edge mRNA technology, but Moderna’s doesn’t carry the minus 94-degree Farenheit shipping requirements of the Pfizer version. Officials hope that will allow it to reach more rural populations.
As the vaccine becomes more widely available to the general public, Confluence and other community groups are planning an education campaign to reassure residents they’re both safe and effective.
But in the immediate future, as the focus remains on health care workers, demand for vaccination is no issue — the first day’s inoculation schedule is completely full. More than 400 Confluence Health staff have already signed up.