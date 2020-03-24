WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office does not intend to arrest or ticket residents who disobey a statewide order to stay home.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered state residents to stay home unless conducting essential activities, such as grocery shopping or a doctor’s visit, or working in a field deemed essential, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release Tuesday, Sheriff Brian Burnett said law enforcement’s primary role in the stay-at-home order is to help educate people about how to comply.
“We are not being asked to detain, arrest, ticket or establish checkpoints for compliance,” Burnett said. “Rumors of strict law enforcement or ‘martial law’ are not true.”
He added that rumors of residents or businesses needing passes or licenses to conduct essential services are untrue.
Anyone found to be in noncompliance will be reminded of Inslee’s recommendation and restrictions.
Twelve residents of Chelan and Douglas counties have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
A 91-year-old Wenatchee man died Monday from complications stemming from the coronavirus. He is the first to die of the virus in the two counties.