WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has closed its Wenatchee office for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sheriff Brian Burnett said Thursday some of the department’s employees have been exposed to people who’ve tested positive for Covid and needed to quarantine. With it’s office staffing reduced, Burnett opted to close the office.
During the closure, the sheriff’s office at 401 Washington St. won’t accept in-person records requests or concealed permit license applications.
He added that county maintenance crews will disinfect the office space as a precaution.