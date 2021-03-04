WENATCHEE —Six people in Chelan and Douglas counties died due to COVID-19 in February, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported Thursday.
In Chelan County, four women died. They were in their 40s, 80s, 90s, and 100s. Two people died in Douglas County. They were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s.
Health officials say 214 people have died from COVID-19 in the four counties of North Central Washington. That includes 65 people in Chelan and Douglas counties; 115 in Grant County; and 34 in Okanogan County.