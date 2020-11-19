WENATCHEE — Six more people have died in Chelan County from COVID-19.
The deaths include four women, three in their 70s and one in her 80s, and two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release Thursday afternoon.
It brings the total number of deaths in Chelan County from COVID-19 to 28.
Chelan and Douglas counties are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 related cases with a reported rate of 632.5 per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Nov. 17.
That's up from a rate of 371.4 on Nov. 11 and a low of near 110 at the end of September. It is one of the highest rates in the state.
Central Washington Hospital is also seeing more people hospitalized with COVID-19, said Andrew Canning, a Confluence Health spokesperson.
The hospital has 12 people, three of whom are in the intensive care unit and two who are being ventilated. That is up from five people on Nov. 3 when none were in the intensive care unit or being ventilated.
The hospital has 42 beds for COVID-19 patients with 20 of them in the intensive care unit (ICU), but those beds in the ICU are also needed for non COVID-19 patients, Canning said.
The limiting factor for COVID-19 patient care, though, is staff and not beds, he said.