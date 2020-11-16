EAST WENATCHEE — Members of the public asked for stronger leadership in the face of rising COVID-19 numbers during a Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting on Monday.
The board of health discussed a proposal for a COVID-19 emergency declaration similar to one issued during the beginning of the pandemic. Karina Vega-Villa asked for the declaration so the Chelan-Douglas Health Officer would have a greater ability to prohibit gatherings in the community.
Board of health members expressed skepticism that an emergency declaration was needed.
“I would urge caution in declaring a state of emergency following the day after a shutdown as looking heavy handed and a threatening posture to the community that we were shut down and now the Board of Health is going to declare a state of emergency,” Board of Health Chair Dan Sutton said.
The board of health did not bring up the emergency declaration for a vote and moved on to new business.
Brian Herling, a math and science teacher at Wenatchee Westside High School, urged the board to take stronger action.
“We need to be led by you guys and you need to be out there on the airways, in the paper, writing letters, talking to people and convincing all of us that this is the right direction to go,” Herling said.
In response, Sutton said there has been a lot of politicizing of the COVID-19 issue in the past, but everyone on the board is now on the same page.
“There is no place nor time for petty politics to play a role in managing the recovery from something like the COVID virus and what it has done to this community,” Sutton said.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said an emergency proclamation would not provide him with any additional authority he needed at this time. But if the health district’s current organization were to get disrupted it could become necessary.
“Although it may not impact how we operate today, it might provide some additional fortification for the remainder of the pandemic,” Butler said. “Should the current members of the Board of Health disappear or should things in other ways go sideways.”