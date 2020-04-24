NCW — After temporarily closing, some local restaurants have reopened to give to-go services another shot.
Café Columbia in Pybus Public Market is offering takeout from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from its deck behind the market in Wenatchee.
The Wild Huckleberry has also reopened its Wenatchee, Big Y in Peshastin and Ellensburg locations for takeout. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with dinner also offered at the Big Y from 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
See their Facebook pages for ordering details. If you know of other restaurants that have closed and then reopened for to-go services, email us at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
