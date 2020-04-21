OLYMPIA — While many restrictions likely won’t be lifted by the May 4 deadline he previously set, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday that certain activities could soon resume.
Inslee said in a public address that State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy informed him Tuesday that the spread of COVID-19 was likely declining in Washington. However, he said he’ll be looking for more data in the next few days before making decisions.
Elective surgeries could soon be allowed if workers have personal protective equipment, Inslee said. Some outdoor recreation could also come back, as could construction, provided safety measures are taken.
“It will look more like the turning of a dial than the flip of a switch,” he said.
Inslee said the state also will be implementing widespread testing, tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus, and isolating those who test positive and their contacts. A rapid response team of 1,500 state employees will focus on contact testing.
In addition, Inslee said, the state will be setting guidelines for businesses and employees to safely return to work, including reopening in phases, cleaning rigorously, using protective equipment, physical distancing, screening and teleworking.
“We need healthy people in order to build a healthy economy,” he said, while calling the decline in the spread of the virus “encouraging.”
Inslee said people are uncertain about when they’ll be able to make rent or mortgage payments, go back to work, or have weddings and other gatherings. However, lifting all restrictions now or even two weeks from now could increase the spread of the virus.
“To turn back on this successful, temporary approach now would be disastrous,” he said.
He said the state will focus on meeting needs such as housing and food security, social and emotional support, education and child care support, internet infrastructure and equitable access to service.
He will appoint three leadership groups to advise his office on health care, economic recovery, and social support.