WENATCHEE — Kris Cameron and the leadership team at the Wenatchee Education Association wanted to help out any way they could.
With their annual Rep Assembly canceled, they decided to utilize the money that was set aside and purchased 118 $25 restaurant gift cards to donate to health care workers at Confluence Health.
“We just thought, the community is hurting right now, how can we help and support the community that supports us?” Cameron said Tuesday night. She and a group of five other union members dropped off a tub brimming with gift cards Wednesday morning.
“Tracy Walsh, a fifth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary, came up with the idea," Cameron said, and the team decided to focus on local independently-owned restaurants to help them out as well.
So, over the past week, Wenatchee teachers gathered gift cards to: El Agave, Ay Caramba, Cafe Columbia, Cuc Tran, Dilly Deli, Dusty’s In-n-Out, EZ’s Burger Deluxe, Fire, Garlini's, India House, Inna’s Cuisine, Iwa Sushi, La Fuente, La Tortuga, McGlinn’s Public House, Cafe Mela, Owl Soda Fountain, Plaza Wenatchee, Pybus Bistro, Rail Station, SS Sub Shop, Smitty’s, South, Spring Lotus, Sweetwood BBQ, The Thai Restaurant, Visconti’s, Natural Foods and Tastebuds.
They then reached out to both Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) and Confluence Health to see if they would be interested. CVCH said they had some limitations on the donations they were allowed to accept, so they politely declined, but Confluence was all in.
“We can’t express how grateful we are for the support of staff working hard to keep our community healthy,” Confluence Health spokesman Clint Strand said Wednesday afternoon. “Teachers and health care providers share a commonality in that they do what they do to make communities a little better place. They didn’t have to do this but I can tell you that it is greatly appreciated.”
“Hospital workers are employed right now so they aren’t hurting financially, but they are working an awful lot of overtime,” Cameron said. “We just want them to be able to buy some dinner and go home and relax after a shift, and not have to worry about (cooking dinner) too. Huge thank you for the work they are doing to keep us all safe.”