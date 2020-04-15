LEAVENWORTH — Since COVID-19 is affecting nearly every part of our daily lives, it would be no surprise if it also was impacting the upcoming spring Chinook fishing season in North Central Washington.
However, since the return of the salmon is so low, there probably was not going to be salmon season anyway, according to Matt Cooper, hatchery evaluation program manager with Mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Office, which evaluates the yearly salmon runs coming back to the hatcheries in Leavenworth, Entiat and Winthrop. Mostly it is spring Chinook salmon but also steelhead at Winthrop.
His data is used by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries and tribes, which decide whether there will be a salmon fishing season.
In order to provide for the next generation of hatchery salmon, Cooper said a broodstock of 1,000 adults is needed. If the hatchery gets back more adults, then there can be a fishery or salmon fishing season.
“It’s no surprise, this year the forecasts are pretty poor for salmon and Steelhead,” Cooper said. “Once we started realizing they might also start closing the fisheries for COVID restrictions, that might mean a few more fish might make it back to our hatcheries."
The last couple of years have been a real rough return to Leavenworth, he said.
Working closely with state and tribal partners, Cooper said they tried to have a fishing season, but that the numbers were so close to their broodstock requirements that it was decided to restrict the season or not have one at all.
The preseason forecast for spring Chinook was low. When the spring Chinook start coming into the Columbia River and start to build in early May, Cooper said they have what they call an “Icicle Harvest” meeting.
Traditionally, the spring Chinook salmon fishing season opens May 15 and runs through the end of July. It was really consistent for a lot of years, he said, except for the last three. That is when they had to delay the fishery because it was not clear there was enough fish coming back.
“It might not have made any difference this year, whether if people could fish or not. They may have elected there was just not enough fish to make it worth fishing for,” Cooper said.
State and tribal fisheries managers have the right to fish, no matter the return, but they don’t generally do that, he said. Even though it is not written agreement, they will not have a season if the return to the hatchery looks poor.
Once again this year, Cooper said it is right on the cusp of having enough fish for their broodstock. Last year was one of the tougher years to forecast.
“If it is going to be really bad, folks know there’s no fishing. It if is going to be really good, there is no question about fishing. That is why we produce them,” he said.