WENATCHEE — Prior to Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to stay at home, the local trails were getting a lot use. Many people were thinking of this as a staycation, according to Sarah Shaffer, the executive director of Wenatchee Outdoors, a local non-profit organization focused on hiking, mountain biking, trail running and other human powered outdoor sports.
Shaffer said from her home below the Wenatchee foothills, she could see more crowding on the trail than she had seen all year.
“In one sense, I was happy to see so many people enjoying the great outdoors, but in another I was concerned about the overcrowding,” Shaffer said.
Andy Dappen, the founder of Wenatchee Outdoors, said he was out on Thursday and it was pretty busy. He said some trails get pretty strong use because there aren’t many trails available right after winter.
“Prior to spring, there’s limited inventory and everyone is chomping to get out. The trails do tend to get overuse — Saddlerock, Castlerock. People are anxious for spring and waiting for things to open up,” he said. “When the Sage Hills opens up early in the year, there is a glut of activity going to check out the new terrain.”
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Shaffer said the best thing to do is to listen to health officials and not overpopulate the trails, especially the foothills since those are the most accessible and usually the most populated. The stay home order is in place due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, which is affecting all aspects of daily life.
If wildflowers are you thing, there are some excellent trails for that. Shaffer said to check out wenatcheeoutdoors.com for details.
Dappen said Twin Peaks is a favorite place.
“There’s a standard road people walk to get the top, which was the original route. There’s all kinds of manners trails that have been built in recent times. The Stairway to Heaven route gets you up there. It’s biked but it’s a good one for trail runners and hikers,” Dappen said. “There is a whole new quiver of stuff the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance is working on.”
Shaffer said keeping six-feet of distance might be tough on trails which are often a narrow single track.
“A potential hike that you could do that would help with this is walking Horse Lake Road, Dry Gulch Road or Birch Mountain Road as they would offer more distance from others without having to trample on the vegetation surrounding the trail,” she said.
For Dappen, the six-foot rule is something new. He said everyone seemed to be mindful of that when he was out walking.
“When you are dealing with cyclists, you look for a good place to step off the trail, maybe a bend or wide spot. Look for a place to step off and let the bike pass,” he said. “In the Sage Hills, there were lots of people using the trail. Whomever had the space just let a party pass. It is a new scenario we’re going to have to figure out.”
Should you hike alone or in small groups? For Shaffer, the smaller group size the better, especially considering COVID-19 safety rules. She recommends hiking by yourself or one to two other people.
Dappen recommends hiking by yourself or with a family member who you have been living with. Hiking with a friend, you run the risk of exposure, he said.
Shaffer hopes the community does not rush to the low-lying foothills, because when the stay-home order is lifted, she feels the pandemic will still be going strong.
“In the last two weeks, I have given up hiking on our foothills trails altogether. I have been walking/biking the neighborhood, gardening and doing some road rides. I want to be using our foothills trails, but I also know that my actions matter right now immensely, and I can hike them when the pandemic has ended,” she said.
For more information on hiking in the area, Shaffer recommends Wenatchee Outdoors with 315 guidebook posts with maps, directions, pictures and trip descriptions for casual to intense hikers. You can find hikes based on location, difficulty, family friendliness, dog friendliness and handicap accessibility.
“These hikes are for the Wenatchee Valley and beyond and are for all levels of hikers,” she said.