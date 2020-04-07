WENATCHEE — Athletic directors in the Big 9 have been planning for weeks in hopes high school spring sports could begin at some point; so too has the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association or WIAA.
All the while, these athletic directors knew spring sports could be canceled, but they wanted to be ready just in case. The ax finally fell on Monday with Gov. Inslee’s announcement that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
At first, the WIAA still held out hope of holding spring championships but finally had to concede that indeed spring sports are canceled.
“It was very much wishful thinking for everybody to think this wasn’t going to happen when you look at nationwide and what is happening with everything. MLB, NBA, NHL and even the NFL are shut down and don’t have any idea when they’ll return, so in my opinion, it didn’t seem very realistic to assume we were going to be back in school in May starting athletic events,” said Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson.
Beeson said he felt like this announcement could have been made three weeks ago. It just took longer than he thought. It’s sad for the seniors, he said.
“It’s not affecting a select group of people. Across the nation, it’s affecting everybody in an adverse way. There is not a single person that wants to see people get sick. The bigger picture is, in the game of life, athletic events are not as important as the health and welfare of the community,” Beeson said.
Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman said he feels bad for all spring athletes, especially the seniors.
“It’s their last time to play the sport with their friends and perform for the school and put on the Wildcat uniform. Your heart goes out to them because they didn’t ask for this,” Waterman said. “Everything was out of our control. That is the sad part. There is nothing we could have done to make any decision differently. Ultimately, it is what is best for the community and the health of our kids. It’s just unfortunate.”
Waterman said his staff is talking about how to honor those senior athletes. Eastmont spring coaches met with Waterman in a Zoom meeting on Monday. They talked about how to keep the athletes engaged.
“We have ideas on what we want to do with social media to get the word out about these seniors,” Waterman said. “They are still part of our family and we love them to death. As soon as those get finalized, we’ll have a direction.”
Beeson said the Wenatchee coaches feel worst for all the seniors. There are 11 baseball seniors who were so excited to see where they could go, Beeson said.
“It gets yanked out underneath them. It’s no one’s fault. Obviously the right decisions are being made but it sucks. To teenagers, it doesn’t feel fair. Because there is so much unknown about it, we have to err on the side of caution and safety,” Beeson said. “Unfortunately that means we don’t have spring sports.”
Beeson has been busy canceling games and transportation to those games. They are talking about senior awards for athletes.
There are so many things to do because no one has ever been down this road, Beeson said.
“Are we going to have summer activities? Do I need to start canceling our summer activities? All kinds of things I wouldn’t be doing because I have other things to do. Now, because I’m one of the few working in the building, it falls on me,” Beeson said.
Beeson said they have pulled everything from the weight room. He is working with the custodians to have the room deep cleaned, along with the bleachers in the gym.
All the fall sports scheduling has been done in the Big 9, Waterman said. Right now, they are looking at the impact to the offseason.
“We can’t do anything officially until the last date of the state track meet. My question to the WIAA is, are we going to stick to that? Schools may be closed but the stay-home order might be lifted prior to that. Are we going to be able to continue with offseason workouts?” Waterman wondered.
If the stay-home order extends into June and July, will there be restrictions in August about no contact?
“We’re going to talk about that in the Big 9 meeting on Tuesday and in the District 6 meeting on Wednesday. The big question now is the offseason,” Waterman said.
In terms of revenue loss in spring, Beeson said the Wenatchee district only charges for baseball and soccer. They are still deciding about returning the $10 spring sports fee athletes have to pay.
Waterman said the Eastmont district only charges for soccer in spring. The $3,500 loss will be felt by the student body account. The Eastmont Booster Club runs the concessions, so the group will lose some revenue.