BREWSTER — Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County has been fined $13,200 for safety violations during COVID-19.
The state Department of Labor and Industries gave the company two fines, according to an agency news release. The first involved not offering adequate space between employees who were bunking together. The second violation was for not providing barriers in kitchen/cooking areas, the release said. Gebbers Farms can appeal the fines.
The company corrected both violations during inspections by L&I employees, according to state Department of Labor and Industries’ documents.
The first violation involved the company not allowing enough social distance between employees who were in two-tier bunks, according to agency documents. Employees were also not properly separated into groups. The violation may have led to the exposure of 280 H-2A workers to COVID-19.
In the second case, about 20 food preparation/cooking stations did not have physical barriers between them, according to agency documents. They also did not have barriers between sinks being used for bathrooms. These violations may have also exposed as many as 280 H02A workers.
Three Gebbers Farms employees died in July through August from COVID-19, according to previous reporting. Two of them were H2A workers who died at Gebbers Farms. L&I continues to investigate the deaths.
Mass testing of 3,100 Gebbers Farms employees on Aug. 19 revealed only 22 positive cases for COVID-19.