OLYMPIA — Schools will remain closed and students will continue distance learning through the rest of the school year.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday afternoon announced the extension of what initially was a six-week closure through April 24 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The closure includes all public and private K-12 schools.
“We can’t risk losing the gains made after the peak of the pandemic presumably has passed,” Inslee said of reopening the schools. “This will allow educators to put their full energy and talent on the best way to provide for students in these circumstances.”
The extension is needed to prevent further disruption to student education, he said. Reopening school buildings too soon likely would result in having to close them again for weeks at a time if a student or teacher is diagnosed with COVID-19. Instead, the focus will shift to figuring out how to improve distance learning. That includes working with internet providers and software leaders to connect teachers and students, Inslee said.
Inslee said some students — those with disabilities and for whom English is a second language — might be able to use school facilities on a limited basis as the year progresses. The use would be limited, similar to how schools are currently being used to provide meals and childcare for essential workers.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said the question of whether school will return in the fall can’t yet be answered.
“We are trying to contemplate the face-to-face model for the fall, but we also have to be significantly better at the distance model,” he said. “We are challenging our private-sector partners to get connectivity to all students. This is an opportunity to transform education. The disease is compelling us to make the change. Our task is to rise to it.”
For students and parents worried about grades and graduation, Inslee said don’t panic.
“Districts are working to ensure seniors have the opportunity to get the credits they need to graduate. For other students, grades will not suffer because of this. Educators will continue teaching.”
Students also need to do their part and work hard at it, he said.
Reykdal said the education model will look different than it has in the past.
“It will be more flexible and it will evolve as we learn more and gain experience in the tools available to us,” he said.
The extension of the school closure didn’t come entirely as a surprise, said North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price, though superintendents were hearing the announcement Monday the same time as the public.
“Superintendent Reykdal has been pointed in making sure every district has a plan for delivering continuous learning during the closure, anticipating that there could be an extension,” she said. The announcement creates mixed emotions for educators, she said.
“Our education system is built on face-to-face and human interaction,” she said. “Teachers miss their students. They miss the ah-ha moments when their students come to an understanding of a concept, finish a difficult task, or show a social growth that you can only observe with human-to-human contact. We cannot downplay the feeling of loss and grief that staff, students, and their parents are feeling. Our school staff are working endlessly to create learning opportunities differently than they ever have before.”
She said those opportunities look different in each community, depending on the number of students and access to connectivity and devices. Teachers are preparing home packets, hosting video calls, making phone calls to families or delivering lessons using technology.
“No one best answer will meet the needs of every student and family,” she said.
A statewide committee has been working on guidance and modeling for continuous learning during closures, she said.
“They should have some additional resources and support for districts later this week,” she said. “The current guidance allows for districts to develop student learning opportunities that fit their local context and to stay focused on meeting students where they are at.”
The Wenatchee School District has started moving to an online learning model, said Superintendent Paul Gordon. The district is gearing up to hand out Chromebooks this week to students who need a device for online learning that is set to start April 13.
"I’m encouraged by the creativity and energy I’ve seen from administrators, staff and educators so far, which is why I know, together, we can rise to the occasion,” he said.
The extension of the closure brings an abrupt halt to milestone events like graduation, prom, grad night and other end-of-year celebrations, Gordon said. District leadership will begin reimagining ways to recognize the accomplishments of seniors, preserve special school traditions and look at alternative ways to hold commencement ceremonies in the weeks ahead.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said one of the biggest concerns remains how to provide all students with the same level of instruction. He also noted distance learning is a “very different way of teaching than relating face to face and interacting in groups.”
Price agreed.
“Our biggest concerns are reaching each and every child during this time, including the social-emotional needs of students and how they are coping with this traumatic time,” she said, She also notes the challenges of:
- How to meet the needs of English language learners and special needs students.
- How to deliver therapy and language services when social distancing is necessary for the health and welfare of all involved.
- How to deliver online services to students who do not have internet or a device that they are able to work from.
The other wrinkle, she said, is how to meet community expectations.
“Some think we should be able to flip a switch and have a whole new system of delivery for education,” she said. “We need our families to give staff some grace to know that they are working around the clock to create equitable learning opportunities for each and every child. We need our families and students to respond to the phone calls, emails and mailings the district or teacher send out.”
She would ask parents to communicate with their child’s teachers.
“We need to show each other some extraordinary grace and compassion during this time,” she said.
Inslee encouraged educators to get creative.
“For the next several weeks, K-12 school might not be the best they’ve ever been, but they can be the most creative. I think that’s what we have to be doing here. This is a hard decision for everybody.” he said.