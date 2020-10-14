EAST WENATCHEE — Nathan Weed has been working in the health industry and doing epidemiology work for close to 25 years.
Weed has also worked with incident management teams for close to 20 years and is currently a part of a Federal Incident Management Team. He’s helped rebuild health care systems and hospitals after major disasters like in St. Croix on the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Weed became the interim administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District on Sept. 9.
“I really, really love going places where we can learn and solve problems and I’ve never found better environments than places that are immersed in some sort of disaster or emergency,” Weed said.
Weed first went to community college in the early ’90s in Wyoming and was working as an EMT. Then in 1995 he ended up working for the Yellowstone National Park’s medical services.
“And that was kind of an interesting experience and probably, I’d say, set the course for some of my career because it was the only seasonal hospital in the United States,” he said.
Around Memorial Day they would go to a storage unit, take out the hospital beds and equipment and bring them to the hospital. They’d remove the boards from the windows and set up the hospital for the rest of the season.
“And it’s interesting, because that’s probably one of those rare opportunities that anyone gets to actually see truly how a hospital is put together,” Weed said.
He would later take that knowledge of how hospitals need to be built from the ground up and apply it to helping health care systems recover in the aftermath of disasters, he said.
He then went and got his bachelor’s degree in anthropology at the University of Wyoming. He continued to work as an EMT and got introduced to incident management teams while working on a wildfire.
He became a medical unit leader for an incident management team, he said. When people serve on an incident management team it’s in a reserve capacity. They work full-time jobs and have an agreement with their employer that when an emergency occurs they can deploy with that incident management team.
It was while serving as a medical unit leader, though, that Weed started thinking about his long-term goals.
“It opened my eyes to really how do you manage complex incidents,” Weed said. “I thought that was really cool and really interesting and I kind of fell in love with the idea of doing that kind of work.”
Weed went on to earn his master’s degree in public health at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, he said. While in Louisiana, the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred and the state started looking for someone to fill a bioterrorism epidemiologist role. Weed applied and got the job.
While in that role, Weed started working more with incident management teams and responding to emergencies. He met his wife through the Tulane epidemiology department and they bought a house and some dogs.
“That was a super fixer-upper as sometimes people’s first houses can be,” Weed said. “Spent about a year getting it all cleaned up, training the dogs to be good dogs, kind of figuring out how to be family and Hurricane Katrina came through and sort of changed a lot of that.”
They lost the house and Weed found himself responding to the disaster of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, he said. He even worked on one of the teams helping recover human remains from flooded houses.
His wife said soon after that she was returning to her hometown of Puyallup and he could come if he’d like, Weed said. He decided he wanted to and applied for a job as the regional emergency response coordinator in Clark County.
He served Clark, Skamania, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties and the Cowlitz Tribe in that role, he said. It was interesting because of the population differences between the counties. Wahkiakum County had a population of around 3,300 people while Clark County had about 400,000.
“It was just a phenomenal opportunity to really learn how a complex response to a disaster or a pandemic really rolls out,” Weed said.
He then became a member of a federal incident management team and started responding to national disasters.
Later, Weed would be employed by the state Department of Health as the director for the Office of Community Health Systems. It’s his job to make sure the state’s health care systems are providing good access to care and safe care.
He still holds this job and will return to it once he’s done helping out the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
His family, who lives in Tumwater, is also used to him going out on these deployments now, but his wife actually has an aunt and uncle who live in the area, he said. So this assignment is much closer than some of his other deployments.
“So you know when time permits and everyone’s schedules workout, it’s not a big deal for my wife, my kids and the dog to come over and visit.”