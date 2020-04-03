OLYMPIA — State agencies announced an extended closure of state lands through May 4, in accordance with the stay-at-home order, according to a joint press release.
The Department of Natural Resources, state Parks and Recreation Commission and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement on Thursday.
The closure is a continuation of state efforts to protect residents by helping slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the release. The extension applies to all camping on state lands, boat launches, water access sites, wildlife areas, and day-use recreation areas.
Campers with state park reservations through May 4 will be notified and offered full refunds, according to the release.