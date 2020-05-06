LAKE WENATCHEE — Most of the state parks around the state opened this week as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to expand recreation. Up to this week, state parks were closed, operating with minimal staff.
At Lake Wenatchee State Park, Ranger Rick Halstead said he’s glad to have the park open again, even if it is for just day use.
“It’s been a very strange time for us to prepare for a busy summer season. Being unable to do so has really set us back. We are just re-establishing some normalcy with some of our seasonal staffing coming back this week,” Halstead said.
Halstead and his crew have quite a scramble ahead. Even with the loss of camping visitors and the associated revenue, he said his crew should be able to get the park in good shape before the campers arrive.
The day area opened on Monday. Restroom facilities are now available. Camping is tentatively set to resume June 30. No reservations can be made prior to that date.
“There is still some uncertainty as the agencies try to create some consistency between Fish and Wildlife, DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and local concerns. It’s complicated,” Halstead said.
Jose Blazquez is assistant manager for Confluence, Squilchuck and Peshastin Pinnacles state parks. He said the parks have limited facilities right now in accordance with what the governor has set forth and what his agency’s upper management has decided.
The state parks are open for day use but not for camping, which is a big part of their revenue.
“Right now, it’s one of those things we’re working with the governor as far as the second phase. Camping is a huge thing and part of our funding. We have refunded the reservations earlier. I have reservations starting in April, so those were canceled,” Blazquez said.
Confluence Park has been closed to vehicle traffic, but people can still access it through the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of people out. People have frequented the park, with the exception of accessing in a vehicle. People have been riding the Loop Trail to the park, so they have been recreating in the park. There just hasn’t been any facilities available to them,” Blazquez said.
One centrally located restroom facility is open at Confluence. There are showers at the park, but those might not be available through the end of the year, he said.
Squilchuck State Park is opened, along with the many mountain bike trails, Blazquez said.
Peshastin Pinnacles State Park, meanwhile, is closed for the season.
“That was already in the works," Blazquez said. "The Chelan County PUD is working on a project to reallocate lines in the park. They started work before this whole COVID thing hit. We were scheduled to leave the close for the remainder of the season. They are starting the project May 12 to finish by July 1, due to the fire season. They will pick it back up in October. That is pretty much the whole climbing season.”
Halstead said his staff has not been able to do much upkeep at Lake Wenatchee State Park until this week.
“There was limited approval to return to work. Permanent staff was permitted to do critical work to protect infrastructure, utilities. Some parks have turf management as the investment stands to be lost or resources damaged if you don’t get out there and do critical work,” Halstead said. “We were approved to do that sort of thing, but pretty limited really. We have a whole bunch of mess to clean up in a hurry.”
The boat launch at Lake Wenatchee State Park is open but has not seen much use just yet, although that is likely to change over the weekend. Halstead said he’s not sure what to expect since people are still supposed to be staying home.
"The governor’s policy still stands that everyone is supposed to stay at home or not travel far from home. We’ll see how it goes with the weather warming up. I’m sure there’ll be a big uptick,” Halstead said. “There has not been a swarm of folks showing up here. I’m seeing plenty of traffic on Highway 2, so people are traveling. No one knows how this will unfold in outdoor recreation.”