NCW — The Governor’s Office has pushed back against North Central Washington counties and cities attempting to restart construction amidst the COVID-19 quarantine.
On Friday, the governor’s office sent letters to the Chelan and Douglas county commissions telling them it was not in compliance with the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
The health of the public is paramount during this pandemic, according to the letter. It directs the Douglas County Commission to immediately rescind its resolution allowing construction. It does not use the same language in the letter to Chelan County.
Last week, Chelan County passed a proclamation — similar to one made earlier by Douglas County — that allowed construction to continue on existing single-family residences. The idea was to allow families waiting on final purchase-and-sale agreements to complete the process and move in, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said.
The city of Wenatchee similarly followed suit, passing a resolution on Thursday allowing the completion of pre-existing residential and commercial construction projects.
The county was allowing construction projects to continue because the governor’s quarantine order permitted people to complete financial transactions, such as home sales, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said. Financial transactions on homes can’t be finished until a home has been built to substantial completion.
It also gave the governor an opportunity to restart the state’s economy, Steinburg said.
But the order allowing pre-existing home sales to continue does not permit construction, according to the letter from the governor’s office. The county’s efforts violate state law, according to the letter.
In its letter to the Douglas County Commission the Governor's Office says, “the Board of County Commissioners’ action promotes unnecessary strain on scarce personal protective equipment and puts lives at risk.”