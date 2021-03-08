NCW — Washington state reached its goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day as of Thursday last week and is starting to move to its next vaccination phase.

On Jan. 18, Gov. Jay Inslee said during a press conference that the state would aim to vaccinate 45,000 people a day and as of March 3 the state has reached that goal, according to a state Department of Health news release. The state has given over 1.8 million vaccine doses as of March; in Chelan County, it is around 46,000 doses and in Douglas County about 2,400 doses. 

In compliance with an order from President Joe Biden, the state has opened up COVID-19 vaccines for educators and public school staff. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is prioritizing vaccinating educators and licensed childcare providers, according to an agency news release. People can contact the following places:

  • Columbia Valley Community Health: 509-662-6000
  • Confluence Health: 509-663-8711
  • Lake Chelan Health: 509-682-6115
  • COVID-19 hotline: 1-800-525-0127, press #

The state will move into Phase 1B-2 on March 22, focusing on critical workers and pregnant people, according to the news release. Phase 1B-2 will include:

  • Agriculture workers
  • Fishing vessel crows
  • Food processing plant workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Prison and jail staff
  • Public transit workers
  • Remaining first responders
  • Females 16 years old and older who are pregnant
  • People 16 years old or older who have a disability that puts them at a higher risk

In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available for public distribution. It is 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr