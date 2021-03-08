NCW — Washington state reached its goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day as of Thursday last week and is starting to move to its next vaccination phase.
On Jan. 18, Gov. Jay Inslee said during a press conference that the state would aim to vaccinate 45,000 people a day and as of March 3 the state has reached that goal, according to a state Department of Health news release. The state has given over 1.8 million vaccine doses as of March; in Chelan County, it is around 46,000 doses and in Douglas County about 2,400 doses.
In compliance with an order from President Joe Biden, the state has opened up COVID-19 vaccines for educators and public school staff. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is prioritizing vaccinating educators and licensed childcare providers, according to an agency news release. People can contact the following places:
- Columbia Valley Community Health: 509-662-6000
- Confluence Health: 509-663-8711
- Lake Chelan Health: 509-682-6115
- COVID-19 hotline: 1-800-525-0127, press #
The state will move into Phase 1B-2 on March 22, focusing on critical workers and pregnant people, according to the news release. Phase 1B-2 will include:
- Agriculture workers
- Fishing vessel crows
- Food processing plant workers
- Grocery store workers
- Prison and jail staff
- Public transit workers
- Remaining first responders
- Females 16 years old and older who are pregnant
- People 16 years old or older who have a disability that puts them at a higher risk
In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available for public distribution. It is 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.