OLYMPIA — Workers, renters and small business owners statewide were offered some economic relief Wednesday to help the “choppy economic waters” ahead in dealing with COVID-19.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a series of measures designed to help those hardest hit with the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other gathering places that started Tuesday and extends, at least, through the end of the month.
The measures include:
- A 30-day moratorium on evicting residential tenants for failure to pay rent. Landlords will be prohibited from serving notice for default payment and can’t issue a 20-day eviction notice unless it’s for health and safety. The federal government also has been asked to suspend foreclosures for 60 days, but that has not been finalized.
- The one-week waiting period to receive state unemployment benefits is waived, retroactive to March 8. The state also is asking for a federal national disaster declaration that would expand unemployment benefits to those who don’t currently have enough hours to qualify for benefits.
Suzi LeVine, commissioner of the state Employment Security Department, said during the press conference that unemployment claims spiked 150% last week over the previous year, while applications for the shared work program, that allows businesses to reduce hours of employees who can then receive unemployment benefits for the difference, saw a 500% increase.
- The state Department of Social and Health Services is expanding eligibility for the Family Emergency Assistance Program to include families without children.
- Public utilities are being asked to waive late fees and offer payment plans for customers who are out of work. He acknowledged that many utilities already have offered that step, Inslee said.
- $5 million in state funds will be made available to small businesses in the form of grants to prevent closure. Applications will be processed through the state Department of Commerce. Another $7 billion in federal funds is available nationwide in disaster loans to small business.
- The state Department of Revenue is suspending penalties and interest on late payments and offering payment plans. Enforcement actions and forced collections also are suspended for at least 30 days.
Details on the programs will be made available as soon as possible. LeVine said to check on the COVID-19 website at esd.wa.gov.
“We recognize we are in extraordinary times,” Inslee said. “We need to do what we can to weather the storm.”
He said his hope is the federal government will provide some additional help soon.
“This is a moment to go big, go fast and be bold,” he said.
He also encouraged residents not to overstock supplies unnecessarily, which has led to empty shelves.
“Our supply chain is robust and healthy,” he said. “Emptying shelves with rush buying and hoarding is not necessary. I hope people will shop at a normal pace. We will get through it together. Be safe. Wash your hands.”