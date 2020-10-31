NCW — A state agency is reporting the highest single-day positive count for COVID-19 since mid-July.
Statewide, 1,047 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30, according to a state Department of Health news release. The positive count shows that a fall surge of the virus is here and the upward trend could be a setback for the state. One of the biggest concerns is that hospitals could become overwhelmed.
According to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, the number of positive cases in both counties has once again risen. The counties are now at 178 positive cases per a 100,000 population over a two-week period as of Oct. 28. The counties were at 168 cases on Oct. 21 and at a low of close to 110 on Sept. 30.
People are asked to do the following:
- Wear a mask even with people you regularly see
- Keep gatherings small
- Avoid social gatherings indoors, but if you must participate wear a mask
- Wash or sanitize hands often and do not touch your face
- Stay at home if you’re sick or have been exposed to COVID-19