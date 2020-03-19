WENATCHEE — Following an order from the state Supreme Court, jury trials and most in-person hearings have been suspended in Washington until late April in response to COVID-19.
All out-of-custody and in-custody criminal hearings are postponed until after April 24 with the exception of first appearances, arraignments, plea hearings, criminal motions, sentencing hearings, and hearings that could result in a defendant’s release within 30 days.
The court wrote: “The increasingly aggressive spread of COVID-19 across Washington requires a uniform, coordinated response from Washington courts to prevent further outbreak and to maintain consistent and equitable access to justice.”
All non-emergency civil matters are suspended. All emergency matters that must be heard are to be conducted in a manner that doesn’t require in-person appearances. Matters that must be heard in person are to practice strict social distancing and public health guidelines.
Out-of-custody arraignments are to be deferred 45 days after charges are filed.
All criminal and civil trials are postponed; those already in session are to practice strict social distancing and public health guidelines, the order states.
The order cited a March 15 order by Gov. Jay Inslee that barred gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 1,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 74 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. There have been two confirmed positive cases in Chelan County, none in Douglas County.
Douglas County Superior Court acted before the state court’s order with a similar directive, filed Tuesday, that suspends trials to after April 30.
Chelan County Superior Court followed suit Thursday with added stipulations that anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus shall not enter the fifth floor of the Chelan County Law and Justice Building where its courtrooms are located. Everyone who attends court hearings is to obey social distancing and health guidelines.
Complete orders are available at wenatcheeworld.com.
Chelan County District Court, Douglas County District Court and East Wenatchee Municipal Court filed orders earlier this week canceling most non-essential hearings.