OLYMPIA — A four-phase plan to allow visitation at long-term care facilities will go into effect next week.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the plan at a Thursday news conference. The four phases are specific to long-term care facilities and are not the same as county phases.
Phase 1: Allows compassionate care, window visits, remote visits, and outdoor visits with up to two visitors per day.
Phase 2: Allows indoor visits in limited circumstances if visits can’t be done remotely or outdoors.
Phase 3: Allows indoor visits in limited circumstances.
Phase 4: Allows full visitation.
To move to the next phase, facilities must go 28 days without a positive COVID-19 test from staff or residents, Inslee said. They must also have a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in the news conference that long-term care facilities have been associated in some way with 56% of COVID-19 deaths and 10% of total cases in the state.
“They could be employees, staff, visitors, but we can’t be sure that they necessarily got these at a long-term care facility for all of those because they’ve had many places they’ve been,” he said. “But we know they were associated somehow at a long-term care facility.”
Inslee said prohibiting visitation in the earlier stages of the pandemic was necessary to protect those who were especially vulnerable, but was difficult for many who missed seeing their loved ones.
“The upshot of what we will announce today will mean more grandmothers visiting their grandchildren,” he said. “It’ll mean more fathers visiting their sons. It’ll mean more friends getting together. And I think that’s going to mean real joy for people and I think it’s going to be really good for the mental health of residents. It’s going to mean people have what they enjoy most in life, which is to see the people that they love.”
Those benefits will extend not only to residents, but to their visitors, he said.
Inslee said actions taken outside the facilities could have impacts inside.
“I hope people, the next time they think about going to a big party where they’re going to hang around with 20 or 30 people, not wearing masks and standing shoulder-to-shoulder and breathing on each other, I hope you’ll think of the lives that would cost of people that you love who might be in a long-term care facility — or yourself, for that matter,” he said.