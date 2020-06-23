NCW — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a statewide mandate for people to wear face masks starting Friday.
The state has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, which is the reason for the mandate, according to The Seattle Times. Yakima County’s hospitals have reached capacity on their bed space, due to COVID-19 positives.
Children under the age of 5 will be exempt from the order, but it is recommended that children between 3 and 5 wear facial coverings. People who are deaf or hard of hearing will be exempt from the order, specifically in scenarios when they are communicating with another person.
The order also recognizes that people will need to remove their mask while eating at a restaurant or engaging in recreational activities, according to The Seattle Times.
“As necessary economic activity increases and more people are out in their communities, it is imperative that we adopt further measures to protect all of us,” Inslee said at the Tuesday news conference. “Until a vaccine or cure is developed, this is going to be one of our best defenses.”
The governor's office released a statement Tuesday that said face masks must be worn in a public space. "This includes both indoor and outdoor public spaces," the statement said.
"The science is clear that when we use face coverings, we limit the spread of droplets being passed on to others when we talk, cough or sneeze,"
Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in the statement. "While some of us are wearing face coverings in public, we must increase usage to best control the virus. Washington's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if, together, we act safely and follow health recommendations," Wiesman said.