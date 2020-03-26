WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is not on the growing list of event cancellations that stem from coronavirus restrictions.
At least not yet.
“We’re just going to see how things unfold,” Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson said Thursday. She added: “If we have to cancel or postpone, we will.”
The festival is scheduled for April 23 to May 3. The plan is to wait until April 8 to decide whether to cancel the 101st festival.
It would be the first cancellation since World War II when it was called off twice, Christoferson said.
Vendors have been made aware of the tenuous status of the festival, she said. Organizers are looking at contingency plans should the festival be canceled.
“We are definitely brainstorming plans,” Christoferson said.