OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended the statewide stay-at-home order to May 4.
In his announcement, Inslee said steps taken to curve the spread of COVID-19 are working but Washington has yet to experience the full toll of the virus.
”We will not sacrifice the lives of Washingtonians by ending these measures too soon,” Inslee tweeted.
The order does not add new restrictions to gatherings and businesses deemed essential or non-essential.
Inslee said he’s used his emergency authority to increase unemployment insurance access; prohibit evictions due to unpaid rent; provide utility payer assistance; and to make more flexible tax payments.