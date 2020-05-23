WENATCHEE — Twenty-five out of 60 people from a specialty packaging line crew at Stemilt Growers’ Olds Station facility recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The precautionary test was conducted Friday and Stemilt received the results Saturday, according to a company news release. Those who tested positive will be isolated before returning to work.
Stemilt was notified May 19 about three positive test results from crew members on the specialty packaging line and shut down that line, the release said. Since then, the company learned about 13 additional positive tests from the line and decided to test the remaining crew members and those supporting the crew on Friday.
“The safety and well-being of our team members has been and remains our top priority as we operate as an essential business during this pandemic,” said West Mathison, Stemilt president, in the release. “We will be praying for the quick recovery of our Stemilt team members and will follow up with each person frequently to monitor their progress.”
According to the release, the company has increased sanitation, implemented social distancing and installed barriers in areas where remaining six feet apart isn’t possible. It also requires employees to wear masks.