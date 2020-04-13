WENATCHEE — Melinda Sinclair doesn’t plan to go into the mask-making business.
She considered it ... briefly.
The owner of Pins & Needles, Wenatchee’s 40-year-old alteration and tailoring shop, priced out what she would have to charge to break even on manufacturing the cloth masks now recommended for use to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It came to $5 each.
“If you think about it, we couldn’t do it. We couldn’t charge enough to make it worth it,” she said.
Donating time, expertise and even some of her own materials to help others, though, is a whole different thing.
Sinclair, 66, and her crew — Glenda Austin, Isabel Sabedra, Patti Mikkelsen, Beth Williams and Tracy Gariano — have turned their workspace in the Grand Central Building into an “essential” mask-making endeavor. Between March 23 and April 2, they completed 1,400 masks from cotton fabric provided by East Wenatchee’s JoAnn Fabrics. The masks, once returned to JoAnn’s, were picked up for distribution by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Sinclair’s crew also turned another 110 yards of JoAnn-provided fabric into 1,656 mask kits for others to sew, and they’ve individually dipped into their own fabric stashes, and that of friends, to make masks that since have been delivered to others who requested them, including senior homes and homeless shelters.
They’ve made some for family and friends, as well.
“I am seeing masks in my sleep,” Sinclair said.
They’re still at it, continuing with the masks and adding gowns to the mix.
“Yesterday, they gave me 50 yards of fabric and we cut out 28 gowns for other people to put together,” she said April 8.
Sinclair got started on the mask project after a discussion with her friend Jan Brown, manager at JoAnn Fabrics.
At the time, Confluence Health Foundation and the Chelan-Douglas Health District had just put out the call that homemade cloth masks were needed. JoAnn’s had the fabric and was looking for people to do the sewing.
Store employees were making kits for people to pick up that could be turned into five completed masks.
“I said, ‘Only five?’” Sinclair said. “So she handed me three bolts of fabric and said, ‘Make as many as you want.’ Here’s the pattern.’”
Sinclair spent the first day streamlining the process and the pattern.
“By the end of the day I had it down to one seam, press to the middle and straps, in three steps instead of 10,” she said.
She was getting 15 masks to a yard of fabric. She made five dozen masks by herself before calling for reinforcements.
“I called the girls. They came in of their own volition. We just have a good group of people,” Sinclair said.
Here are some of Sinclair’s mask-making lessons:
- Pressing is the most crucial part and takes the most time, but is worth it to get the pleats right.
- Even fabrics you’re not crazy about look good when the masks are finished.
- The most common request is for appliqued lips and mustaches (which might be accommodated for grandkids, but probably not anyone else).
- Everyone has their own style.
- It’s easier to work from uncut yardage than it is from quilt remnants. But they’re more fun.
- As stash supplies dwindle, the material to make ties is the hardest to find. “We started with bias tape. Now we’re getting creative, using everything from elastic and hair ties to Lycra, cut in 1-inch strips,” she said.
- The masks are easier to make if it’s not considered work.
“If you want, you can make a donation; we can use it to buy more materials. We’re fine with that,” Sinclair said. “We are doing this because it helps our community. It feels great to have something to do, to feel like we’re stepping up. I think everyone is trying to do what they can.”