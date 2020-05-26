EAST WENATCHEE — The emails from parents started Friday asking for Eastmont schools to return to normal next year — with students and teachers in classrooms and without requirements for masks and social distancing that came with COVID-19.
“They followed a pretty regular format,” Superintendent Garn Christensen said Tuesday. “I’m not sure if there’s an organization encouraging people. I called several parents back. They seem to believe that the school board can simply unlock the doors and say things have returned to normal.”
That’s not the case, he said.
“That kind of authority does not exist in the public sector. We are obligated to follow state rules. If we disregard those, it’s like sending a football player on the field without a helmet. It’s just not an option,” he said.
As the number of emails continued — all along the same lines through the weekend — he decided it would be simpler to address the matter with a letter to the community, which was distributed Tuesday afternoon.
In it, he explains that masks and social distancing are not optional because the district is operating under a state of emergency. It’s the law, he said.
“Should we choose to do something other than comply with these guidelines, potential consequences include loss of insurance, suspension of state-issued licenses specific to assignments, and responsibility for claims and litigation that may result from COVID-19 exposure on our campuses,” he wrote.
Public employees and elected officials commit to uphold the laws when they take the job, he said.
His recommendation is for “parents and citizens who are asking for the choice to return their students to schools and attend events on campuses as they operated prior to the pandemic” to address their concerns to those who make the laws including:
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman
- Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal
- Sen. Brad Hawkins
- Reps. Mike Steele and Keith Goehner
“Rather than try to respond to every parent, I wanted to redirect them to agencies that will be making those decisions,” he said. “That’s the best place to share their concerns. Once we get guidelines on what choices we do have, we will look at it and if we need public input, we will do that. We have a history of doing that.”
Christensen said Reydkal is working with committees of educators and administrators to determine requirements for opening schools next year. He is serving on the risk management committee, one of several contingency groups looking at scenarios of what next year will look like.
“There are a lot of different options out there along the continuum,” he said. “Washington has had choice laws on the books for the last few decades, so it could be that parents decide if they want to homeschool, go online, send their children to a different district or a different school.”
The timing of when that announcement will be made is still unknown.
“It could be June 6 or the end of June or early July,” he said.
Eastmont isn’t alone in fielding questions, said North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price
“Similar calls and emails are received across the state from families that are concerned about their child’s educational progress as well as their ability to return to the work environment,” she said. “We also are hearing from people who want the remote learning to be extended out of fear for their loved ones.”