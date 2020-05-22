WENATCHEE — Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She’s the first known public official in Chelan and Douglas counties to contract the coronavirus.
She was in good spirits when reached by phone Friday evening.
“I feel OK. I don’t have any severe symptoms yet,” Ferrera said. “I will have to just kind of see how things go.”
Ferrera is one of the county’s three superior court judges, along with Judge Lesley Allan and Judge Travis Brandt, and heads its drug court. She took the bench in 2018 after she was appointed to replace retired judge Alicia Nakata and then retained her position later that year in the general election.
Ferrera, 40, was tested after work Thursday — she’d recently developed a dry cough — and received the results Friday. She did not enter the Chelan County Courthouse on Friday.
She said she intends to follow her doctor's recommendations and won’t return to work until it’s safe to do so, which will depend on how her symptoms develop. At the very minimum, she’ll be out all of the upcoming week, she said.
“I'm just hoping that I can not get serious symptoms and go from there,” Ferrera said.
She expects everyone who works in her office to be tested, although some people in the office are working one week on, one week off as a precautionary measure, and might not have been exposed. She’s not sure how she contracted the virus.
“I’ve been very careful and I've been taking all the precautions,” Ferrera said.
Attorney John Brangwin has been disappointed by preventative measures taken by the superior court.
“Chelan County Superior Court has taken COVID the least seriously of all the courts in NCW,” Brangwin said in an email. “So I’m not surprised.”
The court put much of its caseload on hold in March after Gov. Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency order. Most civil hearings have been conducted by phone or video chat service, Zoom. Defendants on the criminal calendar are encouraged to appear remotely, as well.
As for how the court will conduct business going forward, Ferrera said Allan, the court’s presiding judge, was given protocols by Confluence Health for courthouse employees to follow.
The protocols were provided to The World and state that its recipients are identified as having a “medium/high risk” and are advised to undergo COVID-19 testing. “Medium/high risk” applies to anyone who’s been within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for a prolonged period or who may have been directly exposed to “infectious secretions,” like being coughed on or touching an item used by an infected person.