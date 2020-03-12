NCW — As organizations across the region cancel, postpone, suspend or alter operations in response to COVID-19, local courts are discussing ways to reduce the number of people who physically appear in court.
On Thursday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District issued “urgent” recommendations to the public, including the cancellation of group events, particularly those with more than 20 people.
Courtrooms are typically at their most packed during criminal calendars — Monday and Wednesday in Chelan County, Monday in Douglas County — and during jury selection when there can be upward of 40 people present.
No decisions have been made in the superior courts of Chelan and Douglas counties, but officials have had early discussions of possible ways to limit the number of people in the courtroom at once.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan said the court is still figuring out, “how we balance the need to carry out the business of the court and the needs of the public versus not contributing to the spread and do our part to help the health district.”
In Douglas County, Judge Brian Huber he has urged attorneys to find ways to avoid having their clients come to court.
“I’ve strongly encouraged the lawyers to ensure that if people are appearing in court there’s a good reason for that,” Huber said.
He expects a “significant” number will be able to appear in court by phone. Although some defendants will need to appear in court to review and sign documents.
Allan said Chelan County is also exploring the feasibility of increased phone hearings.
Potential jurors are being given the option of postponing jury service if they express concern of becoming infected with COVID-19 or are vulnerable to the virus, Allan said.
Another idea is to group the people allowed in the courtroom by attorneys, Allan said. Meaning clients of the same attorney would have hearings scheduled at similar times and then once that group was finished the next attorney and his client would begin their hearings.
Allan said the court hasn’t had any requests to postpone hearings yet, and if they do, postponements will be considered on a case by case basis.
Snohomish County Superior Court on Tuesday issued an emergency order banning anyone who feels ill from the courthouse and requiring those who need to access the court to make arrangements with their attorneys, among other requirements.