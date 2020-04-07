WENATCHEE — The teacher car parades planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the neighborhoods around Lewis & Clark and Newbery elementary schools have been postponed.
The Wenatchee School District announced the change Tuesday morning, the day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the year.
“While it remains important to us that we build connections with our students and families during the extended closure, we are also sensitive to the needs of our community during the crisis and don’t want to add any additional pressure on essential services,” reads the school district press release. “Our teachers and school staff will remain diligent in connecting with students and will find alternative ways to reach out and show their support.”