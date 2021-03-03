WENATCHEE — Local teachers and staff were glad to hear Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Tuesday that all school staff and licensed childcare workers could immediately seek COVID-19 vaccines.
Inslee made the announcement following President Joe Biden's directive that all states prioritize vaccinations of teachers and childcare workers.
WestSide High Schools counselor secretary Angelica Vasquez, who is also a bilingual paraeducator, said tears rolled down her face when she heard the news. They were happy tears, she said, at the idea that things might soon return to normal.
She already had been vaccinated and was pleased her co-workers would now get the opportunity.
"After taking care of a couple of members of my family during their COVID infection ... and not being able to see and hug family, friends co-workers and students, it was no-brainer for me to take the vaccine," she said. "I did it for me, for my family, and for my community. I want to be back to normal! Getting vaccinated was vital to me."
When the news broke late Tuesday night that educators were moving into the state's 1B-1 tier to qualify for the vaccines, Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund said a message was quickly sent to district staff.
Similar notifications were sent to Eastmont teachers and staff, said Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen. The response was positive, he said.
School districts are now working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and state Department of Health on some of the logistics. Christensen said March 12 has been set as an Eastmont Educator Vaccination Day at the Town Toyota Center. Other dedicated dates are expected.
“We pointed (teachers) to the Town Toyota Center as a primary location to jump on if there was space available, but also let them know additional vaccinations could be available at local pharmacies," Haglund said. "We’ll be working with local partners on pop-up style vaccination clinics in the days ahead just for school staff."
Wenatchee Education Association President Monika Christensen said getting the notification that teachers now qualify for the vaccine was a blessing.
"It happened sooner than we expected but our teachers have been waiting for this. They were excited and happy to have this opportunity provided," she said. "I was getting phone calls, text messages and emails right away. Teachers are pleased."
Not all teachers, though, are comfortable with the vaccinations, she noted, and they are not required.
"It will come down to personal preference," she said. "Our teachers, as a whole are excited to be vaccinated. I encourage those that want the vaccine to find a way to get it. Get yourself signed up. If you’ve been given the opportunity, take every advantage of it."
Haglund said the school district has been tracking teachers and staff members as they are vaccinated so far. As of Wednesday, Haglund said 112 Wenatchee School District staff had received their first and second vaccinations. Garn Christensen said more than 200 teachers in the Eastmont School District have been vaccinated.
Wenatchee High School teacher Jon Magnus is one of them.
"I am relieved to have received the vaccine for both personal and professional reasons," he said. "As a primary caregiver for a family member with terminal cancer, it is comforting to know that there is a diminished chance of getting/spreading COVID to that person. As an educator, I am thrilled to take any step that enables our students to return to full-time instruction as soon as possible."
Lincoln Elementary School teacher Becky McFarland, who teaches kindergarten through fifth-grade in a structured learning center, received the vaccine in January. She is pleased others will now have that chance.
"Given the unique needs of our student population, my classroom staff and I have been providing in-person instruction with students since September. In January, we were given the opportunity to receive COVID vaccinations. This allowed us to both serve our students and feel safe. We are so very grateful," she said.
Whether the effort to vaccinate teachers will mean a change in the hybrid instruction model that has returned students to classrooms part-time in Eastmont and Wenatchee remains to be seen.
Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon previously stated if 100% of teachers and staff were vaccinated or given the option of vaccination, the school district would consider bringing students back to school for full-time, in-person instruction. No decisions have been announced.