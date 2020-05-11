This is an excerpt from Business Weekly, a newsletter delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up below.
North Central Washington's agriculture industry is about to start a new chapter in the fight against a pandemic that has shuttered most other businesses.
Many seasonal workers are on their annual sojourn to the area as the growing season ramps up. The state is preparing to reopen the economy at large.
The market has been volatile. Apple volumes peaked in early March and have since cooled. Read more.
Some signs of normalcy have sprouted. The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market opened Saturday. Vendors weren't allowed to provide samples and social distancing was enforced. Read more.
Easley Farms, a three-acre operation above Rotary Park in Wenatchee, sat out the market's first weekend to see how the restrictions played out. The farm has seen orders slow for some crops as restaurant demand has dropped. Read more.
At the same time, agriculture producers are ramping up testing for the virus. The results have been mixed: Two NCW sites came back entirely negative, while more employees of an ag housing site in East Wenatchee returned positive results. Read more.
Other areas of the state are being hit with impacts of their own. In Yakima, more than 50 warehouse workers walked off the job to protest working conditions.
With restaurants closed and sporting events canceled, the french fry-producing potato industry in the Columbia Basin could leave 1 billion pounds of spuds sitting in warehouses this summer.
Downtown for sale
More than a year ago, Lineage Logistics put 12 of its downtown Wenatchee buildings up for sale.
The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority purchased the southern campus and is now flipping them for private redevelopment.
It's starting with the "H" buildings — three former fruit warehouses on the corner of Columbia Street and Orondo Avenue. Read more.
Back to short-term rentals
The Chelan County Commission allowed its temporary ban on short-term rentals to expire last week. Its emergency resolution over COVID-19 was otherwise extended. Read more.
Records
Want to catch up on area real estate transactions? We have all the commercial, residential and land deals recorded in March available here.
Perspective
The pandemic has changed operations for most businesses. They must now find a way to continue delivering their services while also ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers, Randy Fredlund of Peoples Bank writes in this guest column.
Garlini’s Napoletana will be cooking and giving away free, no-strings-attached meals to community members as part of its Feeding 1,000 event on Monday.
Carnival Cruise Lines has canceled its remaining Alaska voyages, dealing another blow to Seattle’s coronavirus-battered cruise economy.
The Chelan and Douglas county commissions are looking at applying for Phase Two of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening the state after COVID-19.
