WENATCHEE — ICU nurse Todd Avis helped care for the first COVID-19 patient in Wenatchee last spring. On Thursday he became one of the very first health care workers in the area to be vaccinated against the virus.
Armed with a shipment of Pfizer mRNA vaccine that was delivered Tuesday, Confluence Health vaccinated more than 150 frontline health care workers on Thursday. Among them were ICU nurses, physical therapists and support staff who clean the rooms of coronavirus-positive patients.
In addition to its own staff, Confluence Health is offering vaccination appointments to frontline workers from other area providers. More than 500 people signed up for the first three days of appointments.
Over the coming months that pool will expand to include tens of thousands of North Central Washington residents as health officials push to build herd immunity and bring an end to the pandemic.
The effort was mirrored across the country this week as the first vaccine shipments landed on the doorsteps of eager hospitals and clinics.
Like many of those organizations, Confluence pharmacists made a welcome discovery on the first day of vaccinations: each vial had enough vaccine for an extra dose. With 195 vials in this first Pfizer shipment, that raised its supply from 975 doses to around 1,170.
The vaccination process started at 5:45 a.m. Thursday at Central Washington Hospital. Staff were first given information about the vaccine, which received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last Friday.
Then they moved into an inoculation room, where the vaccine was administered via a quick shot in the arm. After 15 minutes of observation — to check for potential allergic reactions — they were sent home or off to their shifts. Each person who receives the Pfizer vaccine must return to receive a second dose after three weeks.
Pfizer’s vaccine uses mRNA, which instructs a person’s cells to create a harmless piece of the coronavirus called spike protein, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In response, the body develops an immune response and antibodies that fight off the real coronavirus. Unlike many traditional vaccines, mRNA vaccines don’t contain a weakened version of the actual virus, according to the CDC.
For nurses like Avis, who’s been with Confluence Health since 2014, the vaccine couldn’t come soon enough, he said.
“It’s been hard. We’ve lost patients and it’s hard what they’ve had to go through — and what the staff has had to go through. Having families that just don’t understand why they can’t be here, we’ve been navigating those waters too,” he said. “But at this stage I think we’re just at the point of 'let’s get through this.' We see a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination.”
Health care workers have been in short supply across the country and here in North Central Washington. But the hospital staff has stepped up to a once-in-a-lifetime challenge with grit and strength, Avis said.
“We’ll get through this, we always do. This community is tremendous, the Wenatchee Valley is tremendous,” he said. “In the end, we’re going to make it through this no matter what.”
One of those frontline staff members is Dave Hesse, a physical therapist who’s spent the past three months treating ICU patients. Hesse was officially the first person in Wenatchee to receive the vaccine Thursday morning.
Hesse’s days are often spent helping patients battling severe cases of COVID-19 regain their strength.
“They get very weak. The disease process takes a lot out of them. So we’re often starting to exercise them and get them out of bed sometimes even when they’re still on the ventilator,” he said. “Once they’ve bottomed out and start to come back up, our job is to make them strong enough and mobile enough to be able to go home.”
It’s medical personnel like Avis and Hesse, who interact with COVID-19 patients day in and day out, who are being prioritized for vaccination while doses are still in very limited supply across the country.
And it’s a welcome addition to the precautions already in place to keep them safe, Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said Thursday.
“We do everything we can to protect them. The PPE is great but this is one more layer of hopefully longer-term protection,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful to all the staff here who have been dealing with this for 10 months and all of the emotional distress that it has caused. People keep coming and trying and doing their best.”
In many ways, health care workers will be the easiest group to vaccinate — Confluence Health staff have so far been eager to take it.
“I’m incredibly thankful that this vaccine is here and I’m very grateful for our staff’s willingness to want to take this thing,” Rutherford said. “I have not heard any negativism about it, rather excitement that this will relieve a lot of personal anxiety as we continue to deal with the disease in this community.”
As supplies increase, focus will turn to other at-risk groups including essential workers and adults with preexisting conditions. At that point, public education about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine — Pfizer’s has proven to be 95% effective — will be key, Rutherford said.
“I think there is a big piece of community education that as best we know at this moment, the vaccine is safe and certainly safer than the risk of getting the disease,” he said. “That’s the message that we will be putting out into the community.”
And as it’s rolled out, residents will still need to mask up, follow social distancing guidelines and not congregate, Rutherford said.
“It will take a few months until there is enough of this vaccine available to vaccinate everybody in the counties,” he said. “Until then, we’ve got to stay diligent about the other efforts to not transmit the disease.”
Rutherford himself won't need to make a vaccination appointment. He was one of the roughly 170 local residents who participated in Pfizer’s phase 3 efficacy trial this summer.
The trial was initially double-blinded, meaning participants didn’t know whether they received the real vaccine or a saltwater placebo. Then Rutherford received a call this week letting him know he was one of people randomly selected for the real vaccine during the trial.
Though he’ll continue to wear a mask and stay socially distanced, “it’s a huge emotional relief,” he said.