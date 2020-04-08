EAST WENATCHEE — The area’s first designated shelter for people who need coronavirus-related isolation began operating on Tuesday.
The 50-bed shelter is managed by Serve Wenatchee Valley, a local faith-based nonprofit that provides community services. The facility is in East Wenatchee, but the organization doesn’t plan to release further location details to protect privacy and security, Director Thom Nees said Tuesday.
Its first clients were a mother and daughter who moved in Tuesday afternoon. Most of the isolation shelter’s clients will need referral from a health care provider or the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Nees said. The shelter will be used specifically for those who:
- Are homeless and/or unsheltered and have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Have tested positive for and live in a situation where they cannot self-isolate or quarantine in their homes without exposing others in the household.
- Are homeless and/or unsheltered, have been exposed to COVID-19, and have received a medical recommendation to self-isolate or quarantine.
- Have been exposed to COVID-19 and have received a medical recommendation to self-isolate or quarantine, but cannot self-isolate or quarantine within their homes without exposing others in the household.
- Have been displaced from a shelter because of social distancing requirements due to potential spread of COVID-19.
It won’t be a replacement for traditional homeless or transitional housing shelters, Nees said.
“The program is designed to respond specifically to COVID-19 and people who are affected by it who can’t effectively isolate at this time,” he said.
Shelter clients will have the option to opt-in to receiving three meals per day from the Town Toyota Center’s catering arm, Beyond Creations, Nees said.
“Everything that they would need during their stay would be provided,” Nees said.
As part of the occupancy agreement, people who use the shelter will be expected to stay isolated in their rooms. Their length of stay will depend on how long they’ve been advised to isolate by health officials.
The program is funded by $885,477 in COVID-19 Emergency Housing grants distributed by the state to Chelan and Douglas counties. Chelan County is organizing the program.
Serve Wenatchee Valley will receive $8,000 per month to manage the isolation shelter and Beyond Creations catering will receive $20 per person per day for meal service, Chelan County Economic Development Director Blake Baldwin said Wednesday.
The property owner that’s hosting the shelter will receive $75,000 per month for the reservation of 50 rooms, he said. Their reservation could expand to around 100 rooms if needed.
Those three contracts are for April and May and if the need extends beyond that, they’ll be reevaluated, Baldwin said.
“The remaining funds are being reserved should we need to expand the program to meet future needs,” he said.
The county has contacted Link Transit to help coordinate transportation for the program. Link's staff and vehicles wouldn't transport patients themselves, instead its staff would work with ambulance services to help arrange patient pickup and drop-off, said Link Transit Finance, Grants and Planning Manager Nick Covey.
"If we could help out in any way, we’d definitely be a part of the process," he said.
The county is also looking for housing for health care or emergency services workers who've been exposed to or diagnosed with the virus and can't isolate in their homes.
Last week it considered using currently unoccupied space in a Section 514/516 Farm Labor Housing facility, but decided it would take too long to get approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other facilities are being pursued now, Baldwin said.
For more information on the isolation shelter, contact Serve Wenatchee Valley coordinator Jim Kaing at jim@servewenatchee.org or 509-663-4673.