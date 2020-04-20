SEATTLE — The plan was solid, but its execution began as a "dumpster fire."
That's how Stefan Troutman, an instructional coach at Moses Lake School District, described it: plagued by tech glitches, his effort to host daily online check-ins for district staff went south quickly.
But in the weeks since schools closed statewide and at this rural school district 180 miles east of Seattle, Troutman and his colleagues began to figure it out. Every weekday morning, roughly 100 educators get online for a new ritual: to swap online learning tips and motivate each other to keep experimenting and finding new ways to serve their 8,700 students.
As school districts grapple with the fact that education won't resume in person this school year, Moses Lake and others across Washington are taking seriously their mandate to find creative virtual solutions. Getting students laptops and internet access were the first — and easiest — steps many made since school buildings have closed, though it's unclear how many students still lack devices.
What districts do next to transform their curriculum will dictate whether children slide backward. Students already behind because of systemic inequities may slide the most.
While Washington requires school districts to teach remotely, districts aren't mandated to track student attendance or individual teachers' instructional plans — so it's hard to say, definitively, how it's going. Some districts immediately distributed laptops and began online instruction, but others, such as Seattle Public Schools, first delivered devices weeks into the state's mandated closure.
Students in low-income families and those who are homeless are less likely to have an internet connection, let alone basic needs such as food and shelter. And children who need extra attention, because they're learning English or have a disability, for example, are fighting for the services schools promised them.
Online schooling has a mixed reputation. It's marked by the failures of several for-profit virtual schools and credit recovery programs. But experts say online education is now at an inflection point. Going online is no longer a choice, and schools have been thrust into a grand experiment that could transform forever how learning virtually is done.
In Moses Lake, the daily online meeting is an important part of that. At 9 a.m. on a recent Monday, teachers and staff were getting pumped up.
No thumping music. No jumping jacks. Just pure, earnest praise to get hyped for the week. "We are doing it, and we're rocking it," a district instructional coach said. Troutman is the master of ceremonies. From his living room at home, Troutman casts to YouTube a livestream of these impromptu professional development sessions. "The goal up until now has been survival," Troutman said. "But the conversations we're about to start having are, how do you redefine your lesson?"
Teachers in Moses Lake and beyond are learning by trial and error: Many are teaching over video platforms, while others are sending students recorded lessons. Some are printing out materials to drop off at students' homes.
"Teachers are all being thrown into this," said Gary Miron, professor of education at Western Michigan University. "It doesn't mean they are all going to act responsible and be totally prepared to switch and start testing ideas. ... But it gives us an opportunity right now with this crisis, if we can, to start considering new models for instruction."
There is no single set of practices that will fit every school district, according to Annalee Good, co-director of the Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. What matters most, she said, is each district's context and preparedness.
Every weekday morning, Kathleen Claymore, a culinary teacher at Moses Lake High School, launches a Zoom room for her students. She mutes herself, but leaves the video on. Students can come and go as they wish, hang out and work together, or request help. "It's just for them to see your face," she said.
Access to technology is an important first step, but it's "not everything" Good said. "Even having a laptop won't bridge the digital divide." In communities where most families live in poverty and many are learning English, as is the case in Moses Lake, teachers will need to find unique ways to keep students in attendance and engaged.
The type of regular, quality interaction that Claymore offers is important, experts say.
Moses Lake is well positioned relative to others across Washington: School officials gave Chromebooks to all students as school closed, and many teachers have some facility with digital learning tools. But about 65% of the district's students live in poverty. To acknowledge that many need extra help, administrators set up tech sites for students with broken or lost equipment. Staff deliver replacements to students without transportation. Teachers such as Claymore are finding ways to make lessons flexible.
Claymore's assignments double as a way to ensure her students are eating regularly. If students need ingredients for a recipe, Claymore provides them. And instead of running her classes in real time, Claymore posts lessons to Google Classroom. Many students wouldn't show up if she hosted lessons live: Several assist their parents in nearby fields or spend their days caring for younger siblings. But Claymore said she's pleasantly surprised that about 65% of her 135 students have been handing in assignments.