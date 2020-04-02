NCW — As unemployment claims continued to climb over the past week, rising another 41 percent in Douglas County and 28 percent in Chelan County, thousands of North Central Washingtonians were left wondering how they would be able to pay April’s rent.
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact percentage, “two weeks ago (the state) was expecting about 30 percent of tenants statewide would be unable to pay their rent,” Edmund Witter, a senior managing attorney at the King County Bar Association’s Housing Justice Project, said Wednesday.
“But with reduced capital, companies are laying off or furloughing people for the time being, so I’m thinking it will soar above 30 percent.”
There is some good news though.
Witter said the federal government added a “twist” into the $2 trillion stimulus package President Trump signed into law last week.
In addition to a 120-day moratorium on all evictions from federally-assisted housing, including all HUD, USDA Rural Housing, and Low Income Housing Tax Credit Programs, the bill provides $1 billion for project-based rental assistance.
“Based on the analysis our office has seen, it looks like the stimulus will include $23,735,000 for tenant-based rental assistance (Section 8) in Washington state,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee. “There are also funds for homeless assistance programs and public housing generally, but not specific to renters.”
It's still not determined though how those funds will be divvied up.
Inslee issued his state-wide eviction moratorium two weeks ago — prohibiting landlords from starting the 14-day eviction process for tenants unable to make rent and suspending penalties for unpaid utilities. That runs through next week.
“But it’s likely to be extended,” Inslee said at his press conference Wednesday. “I presume it will be in place as long as we have a (stay-at-home) order… no one should go without a roof over their head because they can’t pay rent at this time and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will remain active if renters are not being treated fairly.”
On the federal level, the government has imposed a nationwide halt to all foreclosures for Americans with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and given specific guidelines to bank-lenders.
Cole Grode, branch manager at Evergreen Home Loan in Wenatchee, said they’ll deal with residents on a case-by-case basis.
“Reach out to our team and we can determine what option is best for the particular person,” Grode said. “There are multi-faceted ways for consumers to get relief (like interim partial payments for example) and there are options out there that different lenders offer. But one thing that is important to get out there is if you have questions, contact your service provider and try to figure out what works best for you.”
Because even with evictions and foreclosures ceased, rent is being paused, not forgiven.
“You have to be willing to communicate with your landlord and come up with a clear plan that you can work on,” Witter said. “Make sure that everything is in writing and formalized, but the rent is still owed. How you want to pay it will be an obligation that you will have to agree to with your landlord or management company.”