WENATCHEE — Standing at the front of the yoga studio, WRAC instructor Dean Marney conducts his gentle-yoga class the same as he would any other day of the week.
His soothing voice reverberates around the room as he guides students through different yoga sequences while mixing in simple wisdom like, ‘lay those burdens down’, ‘do less than you can’ or ‘if you’re breathing, you’re doing it perfectly.”
Only now, when he looks around the room he sees just one student (in Friday’s case, fellow personal trainer Tammi Flynn) and Allie Jordan, who films the class to put online.
“It’s awkward at first,” Flynn, who instructed an Intensity class on Tuesday and Thursday, said. “But once you get into it and start picturing people in the class, it gets easier.”
This is the new reality for trainers at the WRAC as they too are grappling with the fallout from the coronavirus. After Gov. Jay Inslee issued his social-distancing mandate Monday morning all fitness gyms in the area closed down to the public – along with most places of business.
But the WRAC still wanted to stay connected with the community. So, a few of the instructors and general manager Evy Gillin decided to film one of their fitness classes each day at noon, broadcast it on Facebook Live and put a link to the video on their homepage. They’ve done so every day since Tuesday, providing yoga, Tabata, intensity and band exercises for viewers to do at home.
“I just feel inspired to do it for the people that are home and can’t come to the gym,” Flynn said. “That human element of having someone that you trust and have followed (is huge). Dean has a huge following and if they can just hear his voice or see him, they instantly feel like he is there.”
So far the reception has been overwhelmingly positive, as members either follow along or watch the video when they have some free time in the day.
“The comments have been wonderful,” Flynn said. “One person who is homebound said she ‘felt it in her soul’, so things like that make it easier to do.”
Marney and Flynn just hope they can provide an outlet for people to escape from the outside drama and stay active while they are stuck at home. Just getting out of the house 30 minutes a day and doing some form of exercise is crucial for both our mental and physical health.
“It’s huge,” Marney said. “It sounds a little ‘yogi’ but its a traumatizing time right now and it gets stuck in your body. Your issues are in your tissues (so) you got to move and breathe it out. Exercise more than you watch the news.”
Since the weather is starting to get warmer, the WRAC has talked about potentially moving classes outdoors, but they haven’t gotten the approval yet from the Chelan-Douglas County Health Department.
“We thought about that in the very beginning; moving out all out the equipment,” Flynn said. “We’ve been in touch with Frank Collins on the Health Board and asked him about holding classes outside with under 10 people. “We’ll see, we’re still waiting.”
For the time being, Marney, Flynn and the other personal trainers are perfectly happy conducting the classes solo in the WRAC’s upstairs gym. Over the coming weeks, the WRAC plans on incorporating some different classes to the noon slot, while moving all tennis/pickleball play to the outdoor courts.
“Just take a breath and send a message of love, approval and healing to every cell in your body,” Marney said at the conclusion of his class Friday. “Take as much time as you want, as much time as you need and come out knowing it will all be ok, we will all be safe and this will have a happy ending. Namaste. Namaste. Namaste.”’