OLYMPIA — Psychiatry experts say it’s normal to feel stressed or anxious during the COVID-19 pandemic but some are more at-risk than others.
“For some of us, the fear and anxiety can be really overwhelming,” said Dr. Jurgen Unutzer with the University of Washington’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, during a conference call with reporters Thursday.
Those with a mental health or substance abuse disorder — and there are nearly 1 million statewide — are particularly vulnerable now, Unutzer said, especially since many could have less access to their usual support networks. Healthcare workers and first responders who treat coronavirus patients are also susceptible to increased anxiety.
The most recent figures from the state Department of Health show 7,591 positive cases and 310 deaths caused or related to the virus statewide. In Chelan and Douglas counties, there have been 33 positive cases and two deaths, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended a 3-week-old stay-at-home order to May 4. Under his order, gatherings are banned. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is widely recommended by health officials.
“We know that situations that have ambiguity … are some of the hardest for people to handle, generally,” said Dr. Kristen P. Lindgren, also with UW’s psychiatry and behavioral sciences department, during the conference call. The call was hosted by the Department of Health.
Unutzer noted that stress related to the pandemic can make those who don't have mental health or substance use disorders and don't work in healthcare or as a first responder more irritable, too.
“We need to give each other and ourselves a lot of latitude right now,” Unutzer said.
To cope with the loss of social behaviors, Unutzer recommends keeping routines and finding ways to maintain relationships.
“We’re being asked to have physical distance, but I don’t think we need to have social distance,” Unutzer said.
Lindgren said to be careful about substance use, especially as a means of coping with stress or anxiety, and to limit media exposure. And rather than consuming coronavirus-related media throughout the day, she advises checking the news once or twice a day in 15 minute chunks.
Lindgren also recommended doing activities that give a sense of purpose or pleasure and to be thoughtful of how time is spent and to use long, slow breathing during moments of high anxiety or stress.
While the restrictions and circumstances of the pandemic are unprecedented, and some will experience traumatic losses, Unutzer was optimistic about the long-term recovery of Washingtonians.
“We are strong,” Unutzer said. “We are going to stand up to this and we are all going to get through this.”