EAST WENATCHEE — Three Bonaventure Senior Living residents and two employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
It's the second senior living facility in the valley with active cases of the virus. Prestige at Colonial Vista on Monday reported a new total of eight cases and two deaths.
All three of Bonaventure's residents are in isolation, Director of Operations Jeremiah Gray said Tuesday. One was in hospice care before contracting the disease, the other two have also now been moved to hospice care.
Two residents were tested around March 15 and the other was tested around March 30, he said.
In total, Bonaventure has tested five residents, with two negative results, Gray said. No other residents have so far shown symptoms.
The two employees who later tested positive for COVID-19 were asked to stay home when they began showing symptoms, Gray said.
All group activities for residents were stopped in early March, Gray said. Meals are delivered to rooms and temperatures are checked twice daily.
