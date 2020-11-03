EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Tuesday reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in Chelan County.
One of the residents was a female in her 70s, one was a female in her 80s and the other was a male in his 80s, according to a news release from the health district.
The health district does not report the date of death or whether the deceased had underlying health issues.
The three new deaths bring the county's total to 21, according to the release. Douglas County has had a total of seven deaths.
There are currently five people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, but none in the ICU or on ventilators.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 2,467 Chelan County residents and 1,441 Douglas County residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.